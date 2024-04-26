April concludes with a 10-day stretch of palindrome dates

(CBS DETROIT) - We're in the middle of a 10-day stretch of palindrome dates.

What is a palindrome? It is a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same forward and backward. Until April 29, 2024, the date will be the same, forward and backward.

Looking ahead, because palindromes are rare and sometimes considered lucky, the next few years will also contain consecutive palindrome dates, just moving one month later. Those will fall in May 2025, June 2026, July 2027, August 2028 and September 2029.