Watch CBS News
Local News

April concludes with a 10-day stretch of palindrome dates

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast April 26, 2024 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast April 26, 2024 (Today) 03:08

(CBS DETROIT) - We're in the middle of a 10-day stretch of palindrome dates. 

What is a palindrome? It is a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same forward and backward. Until April 29, 2024, the date will be the same, forward and backward.    

palindrome.jpg
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Looking ahead, because palindromes are rare and sometimes considered lucky, the next few years will also contain consecutive palindrome dates, just moving one month later. Those will fall in May 2025, June 2026, July 2027, August 2028 and September 2029.  

Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 4:10 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.