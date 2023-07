(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather has made its way to Metro Detroit, and Ann Arbor police are warning residents of a downed power line.

Police are telling residents to avoid the Huron River as there is a downed power line in the water.

SAFETY ALERT: Avoid the Huron River. Power line down in the water. Between the Arb and Gallup Park pic.twitter.com/OQt6Af7EEa — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) July 26, 2023

Stay with our NEXT Weather Team for the latest updates.