Alleged illegal gambling equipment seized at Belleville gas station

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An investigation is underway after authorities seized alleged illegal gambling equipment from a gas station in Belleville.

The Michigan Attorney General's office and the Michigan Gaming Control Board, with the help of the Belleville Police Department, began their investigation after the board received anonymous tips.

Officials say a coin-pusher machine was confiscated on June 22 at the Sunoco gas station (496 Main St.) after the person in charge failed to comply with a cease-and-desist letter that was sent on March 8, according to a press release.

"Illegal gambling can lead to other, more serious, unwanted crimes that compromise the safety of our communities," MGCB executive director Henry Williams said in a press release. "This investigation is a firm reminder that business owners should abide by the law and not offer illegal gaming in their establishments and, if they do, we are prepared to take action against them."

In September 2022, state investigators seized 56 alleged gaming machines and more than $12,7000 in illegal gambling from gas stations in Wayne County and a storefront in the Flint area.

Michiganders can report illegal gambling by calling the 24-hour anonymous tipline at 888-314-2682 or sending a message (not anonymous) to MIGamblingTip@michigan.gov.

"I am grateful for the collaboration between my department and the Michigan Gaming Control Board in furtherance of our efforts to shutter illegal gambling operations," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Illegal gambling diverts taxes and revenue from our communities which is otherwise used to support our state and schools."