56 alleged gambling machines siezed during raids by state investigators

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Raids by state investigators netted 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits from gas stations in Wayne county and a storefront in the Flint-area.

State investigators raided gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on September 28 and 29. The four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Investigations targeted alleged illegal gambling at gas stations located at 25845 Eight Mile Road, Redford Township, 8808 Pelham Road, Taylor, and 19350 Ecorse Road, Allen Park. The fourth location, The Hot Spot, is a storefront at 5542 Fenton Road, Mundy Township, near Flint. Investigators removed one gaming machine from each gas station and 53 machines from the Mundy Township storefront.

"We've seen an increasing number of complaints about alleged illegal gambling, and we appreciate the help received from citizens who call our tip line at 888-314-2682," said Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director. "The MGCB works closely with local law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged illegal gambling locations, which do not provide the protections associated with legal, regulated gaming and can bring unwanted crime to neighborhoods."

Machines seized from the Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations on Sept. 28 included one slot-style gaming machine and two so-called "coin pushers". When using a coin-pusher machine, a player deposits quarters, taking a chance on quarters and/or paper currency getting pushed off the front edge of the game's platform into a tray where the player can collect them. The machine owner also receives cash from coins the machine collects. State officials seized $3,295 from inside the coin-pusher machines and $290 from inside the slot-style gaming machine.

The Mundy Township storefront allegedly offered customers opportunities to play casino-style games in conjunction with a purchase of overpriced snacks and merchandise. Customers allegedly received so-called "promotional" game play by making purchases and received cash awards for winning. A total of $9,141 in alleged gaming-related cash was seized when search warrants were executed at the Mundy Township storefront on Sept. 29, according to a release from the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

The Allen Park Police Department, Redford Township Police Department and Michigan State Police assisted with executing the search warrants.

Michigan citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious or illegal gambling by calling the MGCB's 24-hour anonymous tip line, 888-314-2682, or by email, MiGamblingTip@michigan.gov.