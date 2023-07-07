All charges dropped against Wayne County school employee accused of sexual assault

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County prosecutors say charges have been dropped against a school employee accused of sexually assaulting four girls in Westland and Garden City.

Officials say the remaining two charges against James Baird in Westland were dropped Wednesday, July 5, a week after two other charges in Garden City were dropped.

"Additional investigation that we requested from the Westland Police Department was crucial to the decision in this case. We are certain that dismissing these charges was warranted. It is the right thing to do. We have no further comment, as there is pending civil litigation in connect with these matters," Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Baird, who worked as a vision specialist, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct back in February after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old at two Westland schools in 2018 and 2020.

On June 28, prosecutors dismissed two second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in connection with assaults on two 8-year-old girls at a Garden City school.