Sexual assault charges dropped against Garden City school employee

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Charges have been dropped against a Metro Detroit man accused of sexual assault when he was working as a school vision specialist.

James Adam Baird, 44, was accused of sexually assaulting two then 8-year-old girls out of Garden City. This week, prosecutors moved to dismiss all charges.

Authorities accused Baird of assaulting the young girls on Jan. 4, 2018, and May 1, 2019, in the 6400 block of Hartel Street. He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in both cases.

On June 28, the charges were dismissed after further investigation by the Garden City Police Department.

"Additional investigation that we requested from the Garden City Police Department was crucial to the decision in this case. We are certain that dismissing these charges was warranted. It is the right thing to do. We have no further comment, as there is pending civil litigation in connection with these matters," Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy said in a statement.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Garden City School Superintendent Derek Fisher to get his thoughts on the newest revelation; however, Fisher says he will not be commenting on the issue, as "there is still pending civil litigation specific to this matter."

Baird has two other cases in Westland that are scheduled for court hearings on July 5.