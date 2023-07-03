Air quality alert issued for July 4 in SE Michigan due to elevated ozone levels

(CBS DETROIT) - While families are preparing to be outside for the Fourth of July, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) officials are warning of expected elevated ozone levels that day.

According to the National Weather Service, an air quality action day will go into effect Tuesday for St. Clair, Macomb, Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Officials say the pollutants in those areas are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Active children and adults with respiratory diseases are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Visit deqmiair.org for more information on air quality in Michigan.