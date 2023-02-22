AAA, Michigan State Police share advice for drivers during pending winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - This will mark the first an ice storm warning in Southeast Michigan was issued by the National Weather Service in two years. The pending weather could make things tricky for drivers.

"Being in a state like Michigan, we don't have a lot of major mass transit. Most people commute via automobile," said AAA spokesperson Howard Hughes.

For drivers, there are a few things to be mindful of before starting the ignition.

According to AAA, checking your battery and car's tire pressure can make all the difference before driving on slick and wet roads.

"Your windshield wipers, a lot of people sometimes won't clean the ice off windshield wipers," Hughes said. "Things like that, we ask motorists to do before they even begin to get on roadways in severe weather conditions."

During severe weather, AAA typically sees more motorists needing their services.

"You do kind of get quite a bit more call volume as it relates to interstates when it comes to icy or slick conditions and that's because people aren't necessarily equipped with information on how to drive best in those conditions," Hughes said.

For Michiganders who have to drive Wednesday or Thursday, caution is recommended by Michigan State Police.

Check the weather before leaving for a destination. If the weather forecast looks dangerous, reschedule, or postpone the trip, if possible.

Do not crowd snowplows. Give snowplow drivers plenty of room to clear snow from the roads.

Keep tires at the vehicle manufacturer's recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather.

Make sure the windshield solvent reservoir is full and check the condition of all wiper blades and replace when necessary.

Wash your vehicle for better visibility to other drivers. Remove ice and snow from all lights, windows, and license plate before driving.

Periodically check all lights and replace when necessary.

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle stocked with batteries, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a flashlight, windshield scraper, jumper cables, shovel, blankets, a first aid kit, non-perishable food, and bottled water in the event you get stranded or stuck.

"Sheet of ice you don't stop at all doesn't matter if you have 4WD, FWD, 2WD, or no wheel drive, you're going to slide on that ice," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw.