A warm week ahead, with some chances of rain

By Stacey DuFord

CBS DETROIT - These well-above-average temperatures will hold, with a few chances of rain bookending the work week. Expect some scattered showers on Monday, with storms possible in the evening and overnight. 

Some showers could linger around on Tuesday morning, but the rain and clouds will move out, leaving clearer skies by the end of the day. If you're planning on going down to see the Tigers take on the Cardinals this week, you'll need an umbrella on Monday and sunglasses for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warmer temperatures stick around for the week. Expect cooler conditions on Tuesday after a cold front moves through, but temperatures will still be well above average.

If you're planning on taking advantage of Free Admission Day to the Oakland County Parks on Thursday, expect just a few clouds and a high temperature near 80 degrees.

We expect more chances for rain, with some storms possible, on Friday.

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

