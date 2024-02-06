Michigan's presidential primary ballot: Who will be on the ballot?

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's presidential primary is coming up, and residents might see some familiar names on the ballot even though some of the candidates aren't still in the race.

"There's really only one thing on the ballot," said Chris Swope, who serves as Lansing's city clerk. "It's just the presidential primary. On the Democratic ticket, there are three different candidates, or uncommitted or a write-in. So those are your options. On the Republican ticket, there are seven candidates uncommitted or a write-in."

Depending on your city or township, you might see a local issue like a millage on the ballot as well, but the only partisan issue is the presidential primary choice.

On the Democratic side, you'll see President Joe Biden's name alongside Marianne Williamson and Dean Philips. On the Republican side, you'll find Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron Desantis still listed on the ballot, among others who have already dropped out of the race. Former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley's names are there too.

"We will count and announce the votes for all those candidates, so if voters want to make a protest vote or just make their voice heard on who they supported they can do that," said Swope.

The Michigan Secretary of State decides who appears on the ballot based on national news media in early December. Swope tells CBS News Detroit that the reason we still see the names of candidates who have stopped campaigning comes down to printing.

"These ballots are printed. We can't reprint them every time a candidate drops out," he said.

Michigan's presidential primary is on Feb. 27, but absentee ballots can be dropped off anytime before Feb. 27, or you can participate in early voting in the days leading up to election day.