6,800 UAW members go on strike at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant

UAW President Shawn Fain provides strike update ahead of Week 6 of strike

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Auto Workers announced Monday morning that 6,800 UAW members at Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant have gone on strike, shutting down production at the plant that makes RAM 1500 trucks.

In a statement Monday, the UAW says, "Stellantis lags behind both Ford and General Motors in addressing the demands of their UAW workforce."

As the strike enters the six-week mark, more than 40,000 UAW members are striking at Detroit's Big Three automakers.

Monday's walkout comes days after UAW President Shawn Fain said he received two new offers from Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and numerous other brands, and General Motors but that more work needed to be done with the Big Three.

General Motors' latest offer called for a reinstatement of the cost-of-living adjustment and a 25% compounded wage increase.

As the strike enters its sixth week, layoffs continue at the Big Three. On Monday, Ford announced an additional 67 workers at its Sterling Axle Plant have been laid off due to the ongoing strike, bringing the total number of workers laid off at the Sterling Axle Plant to 485.

