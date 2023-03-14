5G cellphone tower debate reaches Wyandotte City Council

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The frustration surrounding a 5G tower near an elementary school continues in Wyandotte, and parents are now taking their concerns to the city council.

Parents and residents are fuming after the tower was placed on the grounds of George Washington Elementary School.

"The only problem that I have with this is this started in 2018 and this is the first time we're hearing about it," one resident said.

There are many questions about the tower, including whether the tower is on. Hoping to get those answers, CBS News Detroit went to Monday's city council meeting and was met with residents seeking answers.

"As a staff and as a mother, I will pull my child from that school if you are to power that tower on. My son has cystic fibrosis. I fight for his life every single day," says parent Lisa Beck.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the only way to turn off the tower is if the school board votes to do so.

"It's the school board that controls this at this point due to their contract. Correct? Correct? And construction on schools goes through the state superintendent, not the city zoning, according to state law," says city attorney William Look.

Look says the antenna did not meet the criteria of state law. If the tower is turned on, parents and residents are threatening to sue.

In a situation where parents and guardians are left with more questions than answers, the city's mayor is also leaving parents wondering what will happen to the tower.

"The city does not issue permits. We're not going to sit here and debate and give you the answers that you want, specifically, when there is pending future litigation. The best bet is for us to keep quiet," said Wyandotte Mayor Robert DeSana.