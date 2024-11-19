5 people plead guilty to running illegal gambling operation at Flint arcade

(CBS DETROIT) — Five people have pleaded guilty in connection to running an illegal gambling operation at a Flint arcade, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said.

A joint investigation by the attorney general's office and the Michigan Gaming Control Board revealed that the Hot Spot Skill Arcade did not have a gaming license and operated 41 computer gaming stations that offered casino slot-style gambling, known as "pig games."

"The Michigan Gaming Control Board's investigation into the unauthorized and unlicensed Hot Spot storefront casino in Flint underscores the agency's commitment to upholding gaming laws and ensuring fair play," said MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams. "Thanks to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and her team, who are such important enforcement partners in these cases, the upcoming sentencing of the defendants on December 2nd will mark yet another significant and successful outcome resulting in accountability and enforcement of gaming regulations to protect the integrity of gaming in Michigan."

According to the attorney general's office, arcade employees would collect personal information and payment from patrons before allowing them to wager on the computers. Patrons earned points for winning, which they then could redeem for Visa gift cards.

Michael Bixby, 48, of Holly, and Jeffrey Ladd, 52, of Ortonville, pleaded guilty to one count of conducting a gambling operation without a license, a 10-year felony. Victoria Adams, 64, of Flint, Michelle Teall, 58, of Holly, and Courtney Thompson, 57, of Fenton, each pleaded guilty to one high court misdemeanor of maintaining a gambling house for gain, a two-year misdemeanor.

"I am pleased to secure these convictions, alongside the Michigan Gaming Control Board, following our joint investigation," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a release. "This partnership strengthens our efforts to dismantle criminal operations and places of illegal gaming across our state."

All five will be sentenced on Dec. 2.