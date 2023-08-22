Police: 4 arrests made in kidnapping of twin boys in Livonia

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Livonia say four arrests have been made in connection with the abduction of 14-day-old twin boys.

In an update on Tuesday, police say the case is being submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review. An investigation is still ongoing.

Police say Matthew and Montana Bridges were staying with their mother at the Quality Inn on Plymouth Road in Livonia when they were taken. Livonia police say the mother left the babies with two people described as "friends acquaintances;" however, they were gone when she returned.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert early Monday morning for the twins. At about 9:30 a.m., the babies were dropped off at Detroit's Ninth Precinct. At that time, police say two women were suspected of taking the babies and fleeing in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Both boys were evaluated at the hospital and are doing fine.

"Could not be more grateful to the community than we are that whatever happened, they had the confidence to come into this precinct and drop these two babies off," Detroit Police Department Chief James White said on Monday.