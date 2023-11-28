36-year-old Metro Detroit man arrested in drug bust after $325K worth of cocaine, cash seized

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 28, 2023

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities arrested a 36-year-old Metro Detroit man after seizing a large amount of cocaine and cash last week.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office executed two search warrants for narcotics in Detroit and West Bloomfield.

Authorities seized about three kilograms of cocaine, which has a street value of about $325,000, three vehicles, a handgun and $41,000 cash.

A 36-year-old West Bloomfield man was taken into custody without incident. He is being lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

He was arrested for allegedly being involved in distributing large amounts of cocaine in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, charges have been requested through the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.