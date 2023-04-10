3 arrested in murder of Monroe woman whose body was found at abandoned Boysville building

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police have arrested three people in connection with the homicide of a woman whose body was found at an abandoned Monroe County juvenile detention center.

The body of Kayla Sedoskey was found at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenctown Township on March 2, 2023.

Sierra Bemis was arraigned on April 7 on charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide. Brian Smith was arraigned on April 8 on the same charges.

A third suspect was arrested in Ohio on April 7 and faces the same charges as Bemis and Smith. That suspect's name is being withheld pending arraignment.

The Monroe County Prosecutor's Office is still reviewing the incident for possible charges of other suspects.