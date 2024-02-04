2026 FIFA World Cup final to be played at MetLife Stadium

FIFA 2026 World Cup logo unveiled in Times Square FIFA 2026 World Cup logo unveiled in Times Square 02:23

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

FIFA announced the tournament schedule on Sunday. It was a fight between MetLife and AT&T stadium in Dallas for the final. FIFA gave Dallas the most matches with nine. MetLife will host eight, including the biggest prize of them all.

The opener of the 39-day tournament will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11.

The U.S. Men's National Team will play its first match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on June 12, and then travel to Lumen Field in Seattle, before returning to SoFi for the last leg of the group stage. MetLife does have a Round of 32 and Round of 16 match so maybe the U.S. can play itself into one of those. We won't know if that's possible until the group draws are made in spring of 2026.

The third-place game will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Last May, FIFA unveiled the official logo for the 2026 World Cup in Times Square.

"As an advocate for this region, and a lifelong soccer fan, I am thrilled that FIFA chose to place their trust in New York/New Jersey to host the historic FIFA World Cup 26 Final," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our entire region; hosting the Final provides NYNJ an unparalleled platform to brilliantly showcase what we stand for -- diversity, equality, access, and inclusion."

"The FIFA World Cup 26 Final will be a generation-defining moment for New York/New Jersey, and there's no better place to host the world's biggest game than the world's biggest stage," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "New York/New Jersey is ready for North America to be the center of the soccer world, and the history we'll be making in 2026 will create lifetime memories for fans, provide new opportunities for our communities, infuse billions into our economy, and help shape our region and propel it forward for decades to come."

The 2026 World Cup will be played in 16 host cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and will feature 48 teams.