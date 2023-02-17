2 state police patrol cars involved in separate hit-and-run incidents

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan State Police patrol cars have been involved in separate hit-and-run accidents overnight while working on other traffic crashes.

The first incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 17 on eastbound I-96 west of Novi Road in the city of Novi.

According to MSP, a Metro North Sergeant was blocking the left lane of I-96 while investigating a car crash involving one car, which disabled the vehicle in the left lane.

A driver in a blue pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and drove on the patrol car, between the patrol car and the wall.

Police say the driver struck the patrol car but did not strike the blocking vehicle and did not stop at the scene. The trooper didn't pursue the driver so that he could continue protecting the blocking vehicle and the tow truck.

In a separate incident on I-94 in Detroit, a driver failed to move over while a trooper was assisting a traffic crash and struck the patrol car. For more information on this incident, visit here.

No one was injured.

Both patrol cars sustained minor damages in these incidents.