MSP: Patrol car struck on I-94 after driver fails to move over

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say a patrol car was involved in a hit-and-run after a driver failed to slow down and move over on I-94 in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, on westbound I-94 near I-75 in Detroit.

According to MSP, troopers were working on a traffic crash in the left lane when a pickup truck driver did not slow down or move over.

The driver lost control of his vehicle, struck the MSP patrol car and kept driving.

The trooper did not pursue the suspect so that he could continue to protect the scene of the traffic crash.

MSP says the suspect was driving a black pickup truck.

The MSP car had minor damages.