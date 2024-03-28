2 people found dead in Madison Heights house fire killed in murder-suicide, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Madison Heights police say the two people who were found dead in a house fire Wednesday morning are believed to have died in a murder-suicide.
The Madison Heights Fire Department responded to a house fire around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Harwood Avenue and John R Road.
When fire officials arrived, they found the bodies of 40-year-old Christopher Spicer, a resident of the home, and 42-year-old Candace Hawkins inside the home.
According to police, an autopsy found that Hawking's death was a homicide and that she had stab wounds that were not self-inflicted. Spicer's autopsy revealed that he had self-inflicted stab wounds. His death was determined to be a suicide.
Police say Spicer and Hawking had been in a previous relationship.
The fire department says the fire was intentionally set.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Madison Heights police at 248-585-2100.