2 killed in Madison Heights house fire

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a house fire in Madison Heights Wednesday morning, police said.

At 9:30 a.m. on March 27, the Madison Heights Fire Department responded to a home on Harwood Street, west of John R. Road, after receiving a report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, they discovered a single-story home was on fire.

Two people were recovered from the residence and were pronounced dead, according to the release from police.

They did not release any details about what caused the fire or any further information about the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Madison Heights Detective Koehler at 248-837-2732 or the department at 248-585-2100.