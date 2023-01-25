2 MSP troopers on leave after armed man killed in Detroit shootout

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is investigating after an armed man was shot and killed by troopers Tuesday night in Detroit.

MSP says two troopers, who have nine and two years of service, are on leave amid the investigation. The investigation will be submitted to the prosecutor's office for review.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 24, in the 12800 block of Terry Street.

MSP says a trooper notified dispatch that someone was shining a green laser at their helicopter from the second floor of the home. The trooper then advised that they were being shot at from the same building.

Responding officers were walking up to the home when the male suspect came out and fired shots, prompting troopers to shoot back.

There were no injuries to troopers or members of the public. Trooper Two (Helicopter) was not hit in the incident.

Police say the suspect died at the scene. Further investigation revealed the suspect was identified as a 33-year-old from Lincoln Park and was staying in the home, which was abandoned.

One weapon was recovered from him, and five other firearms were recovered in the home.

No other injuries were reported, and no one else was in the home. Police say the helicopter was not hit in the shooting.