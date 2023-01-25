MSP: Armed man killed in shootout with police in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - State police say a man was killed after firing shots at troopers Tuesday night in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m., Jan. 24, in the 12800 block of Terry Street.

According to Michigan State Police, a trooper notified dispatch that someone was shining a green light at them from the second floor of the building. The trooper then advised that they were being shot at from the same building.

Officer Involved Shooting:

01/24/23, at 7:30 PM

Location:

12857 Terry St., Detroit, MI.

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified by Trooper 2 (on patrol in the City of Detroit) that they were being hit by a green laser. 1/ pic.twitter.com/1aqzyPOT3E — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) January 25, 2023

MSP says responding officers were walking up to the home when the suspect came out and fired shots, prompting troopers to shoot back.

Police say the suspect died at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. No other details have been released at this time.

"One thing that we're fortunate of is people don't realize the seriousness of firing a laser at one of our helicopters or any aircraft. If he had blinded the pilot, he would've crashed and it would've been a lot worse," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw.