2 men charged in assault of Warren police officers

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men have been charged in connection with the assault of Warren police officers early Monday morning.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged 23-year-old Daniel Javon Lenox with assaulting/resisting/obstructing officers, assaulting/resisting/obstructing officers causing injury, malicious destruction of fire or police property, reckless use of a firearm, and disturbing the peace.

Jaron James Smith, 22, is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing officers and disturbing the peace. He is charged as a fourth habitual offender due to previous felony convictions for stolen property and possession of weapons.

Both men were arraigned in 37th District Court and pleaded not guilty. Each person received a $300,000 cash bond. They are ordered to wear a steel-cuff GPS tether and use no firearms.

Warren police responded to a home in the 7500 block of Fisher for shots fired at about 3:40 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers say two suspects ran into the home and refused to leave or talk to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect fired shots in the air.

Witnesses identified a 23-year-old man as a suspect, whom police believed was one of the two people who ran into the house.

Officers surveillance the home, and a suspect eventually left the home three hours later, at about 6 a.m. Monday. Officers recognized the person as the shooting suspect approached him. The suspect punched one officer in the head and threw a wooden table at police. He also threw another officer off of the front porch.

The suspect's brother got involved and assaulted officers.

Both men were taken into custody, and one of the suspects damaged a patrol car en route to the jail.

"Here again, we find ourselves talking about the dangers men and women of law enforcement face on a daily basis. In this case, officers encountered two suspects during a shooting investigation, with one suspect (Mr. Smith) having previous convictions for weapons possession. Officers went to place both suspects under arrest and were then immediately assaulted. Thankfully, none of the officers were more seriously injured by these suspects," Warren Police Commissioner Warren Dwyer said in a statement.

"Any suspect who assaults an officer, let alone multiple officers, is clearly violent and obviously a risk to the community. I am grateful that the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office issued very severe charges. I am also happy that Judge Chupa issued a hefty bond reflective of these suspects' heinous actions and previous criminal histories. Violence towards the men and women in uniform needs to stop, and those responsible need to be held accountable as was the case today."

The next hearing for both men is scheduled for Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.