Warren officer punched in head, another thrown off porch while arresting shooting suspect

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officers with the Warren Police Department were injured early Monday morning during a shooting investigation.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that at about 3:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, officers responded to the area of Van Dyke Avenue, north of 8 Mile Road, after receiving reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they saw two suspects run into a residence. They refused to exit the home and would not talk to officers.

Officers say it appeared that the gun was fired into the air, and they found several shell casings in the area.

Police say that after investigating further and speaking with witnesses, officers identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect involved.

Officers cleared the scene but maintained surveillance while waiting for the suspects to exit. At around 6 a.m., a man left the residence, and officers made contact with him.

The suspect punched an officer in the head, threw a wooden table at officers and threw another officer off of the front porch.

Officers used tasers to secure the suspect. The man was taken to the Warren Police Department jail, and on the way there, he kicked the rear door of the police car, causing visible damage.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and found a handgun.

"Today is yet another example of the dangers of law enforcement," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. "Each day an officer puts on their uniform, they risk being assaulted or injured. Sadly, these incidents are occurring more often with officers being at high risk every time they put on their uniform. Our officers were investigating a report of shots fired and went to take the suspect into custody for the safety of the community. One officer sustained a laceration which required stiches, with at least two others officers suffering injuries which required medical attention."

Police say three officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and several others assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Charges are expected to be issued by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, Oct. 31.