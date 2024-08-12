2 killed, 4 hurt in Dearborn crash after driver loses control, hits tree

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed and four were injured in a high-speed, single-vehicle crash in Dearborn over the weekend, police said.

At 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, Dearborn officers responded to a crash on Michigan Avenue at Southfield Freeway. An investigation revealed that a Dodge Charger was heading eastbound on Michigan Avenue at a high speed when it lost control and crashed into a tree.

Police say there were six people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and all were between the ages of 15 and 20.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Dearborn, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old woman from Garden City, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The other passengers were taken to local hospitals. One is in critical condition, and the others are being treated for less severe injuries.

Police say the identities of the individuals involved in the crash are being withheld pending the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2275.

"This is a senseless tragedy and our prayers go out to the families of those involved," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "As we grieve this tragedy, we urge parents to take the time to talk with young drivers about the importance of safe driving. We need your partnership to help keep this community safe."