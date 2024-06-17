2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash, car fire in St. Clair County

Gunman identified after 9 injured in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two drivers were killed after a wrong-way crash happened on I-94 in St. Clair County overnight, and one of the vehicles caught on fire, officials said.

At 12:30 a.m., St. Clair County Central Dispatch was notified of a 1999 silver Chevrolet Silverado driving westbound in eastbound lanes of I-94 from Fred Moore Highway.

Just minutes after receiving that report, a call came in about a crash that happened in front of the rest area on I-94.

When deputies arrived, they discovered one of the vehicles engulfed in flames. The other vehicle involved in the crash was a 2018 black Chevrolet Cruze, according to the sheriff's office.

Both drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. They were both pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details are available at this time, authorities said.