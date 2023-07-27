2 die from injuries sustained in West Bloomfield house fire

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people who were rescued from a house fire in West Bloomfield Saturday have died from their injuries, officials said.

The fire broke out at the home on Red Coat Lane in the early morning on Saturday, July 22.

Firefighters rescued two residents from the house, but they succumbed to their injuries sustained in the fire Sunday.

Authorities have not released the identity of the residents.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

In addition, the West Bloomfield Fire Department reminds residents of the following fire safety tips: