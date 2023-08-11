2 California residents found guilty of conspiring to launder drug kingpin's cash in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Two California residents were found guilty of conspiring to launder money for a convicted drug trafficker in multiple cities, including Novi.

According to the Department of Justice, Teeauna White, 37, and Robin Hernond, 42, participated in the conspiracy left by Maurice McCoy. In March 2023, McCoy was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and money laundering conspiracies.

Sentencing is pending for White and Hernond.

"Today's announcement should serve as a clear warning to anyone who would use the cover of legitimate business to conceal proceeds derived from narcotics trafficking. Money launderers will be held to the same level of accountability as the drug traffickers they're partnering with," said Special Agent in Charge Orville in a statement.

McCoy held distribution hubs in multiple cities, including Novi, according to a press release. In that city, McCoy stored more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl and more than $500,000, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized. At the time, it was the largest fentanyl bust in Michigan history.

Agents made additional seizures in Baltimore, Maryland and Indianapolis, Indiana, where the organization also operated.

The DOJ says all identified couriers and large-scale drug customers pleaded guilty following an indictment.

Officials say White lived with McCoy and purchased lavish items, such as vehicles, jewelry and a home in the greater Los Angeles area. Herndon helped White and McCoy with opening bank accounts through the money used to purchase their homes.

"The laundering of illegal drug profits is as important and essential to drug traffickers as the very distribution of their illegal drugs," said Charles Miller, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Detroit Field Office, in a statement. "Without these ill-gotten gains, the traffickers cannot finance their organizations. IRS-CI will continue to provide our financial expertise in narcotics investigations as we work alongside the US Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners to bring criminals to justice."