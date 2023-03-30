Man sentenced after fentanyl stash house discovered in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A California man will spend the next 22 years behind bars after he was convicted of leading a drug organization that trafficked fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine across the country.

According to a release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, led a money and drug laundering scheme with hubs in several cities across the nation, including Novi, Michigan. Agents with the DEA seized more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl and over $500,000 in cash from a 'stash house' in Novi. At the time, it was the largest fentanyl bust in Michigan history.

Agents were able to arrest McCoy by tracing a UPC code off of a Sony Playstation box that was used to deliver heroin. They tracked the UPC code to a condominium in Novi. Agents also made additional seizures in Baltimore, Maryland and Indianapolis, Indiana, where the organization also operated.

"Fentanyl is now the leading cause of overdose deaths. The number of lives saved by this seizure is inestimable. Our office will hold drug traffickers accountable for exposing our community to dangerous drugs," stated United States Attorney Dawn Ison.

McCoy previously served ten years in federal prison for a drug conviction in California.