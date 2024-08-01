14-year-old boy dies after getting tangled in boat propeller near Michigan island

More storms and more heat NEXT Weather Forecast (8/1/2024)

More storms and more heat NEXT Weather Forecast (8/1/2024)

More storms and more heat NEXT Weather Forecast (8/1/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - A 14-year-old boy died after getting tangled in a boat propeller near an island located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, officials said.

At 8:31 p.m. on Tuesday, Chippewa County Central Dispatch received a report of a boating accident between Drummond and Howard Islands.

Authorities learned a 14-year-old boy had fallen off of a boat, was run over and had gotten tangled in the propeller.

The woman operating the boat immediately disengaged the motor and jumped in the water to assist the boy. She also flagged down a fisherman passing by the area for assistance.

They got the 14-year-old out of the water and transported him to Drummond Island, where he was turned over to EMS. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drummond Island Fire and Rescue, EMS, Central Dispatch and the Chippewa County Victim Services Unit assisted the sheriff's office,

The investigation is ongoing.