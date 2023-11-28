12 candidates file to run for Michigan's two empty House seats. Here's a list

(CBS DETROIT) - Twelve candidates have filed to run in a special election to fill two open seats in the Michigan House of Representatives.

The special election is necessary after former state Rep. Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, and Rep. Lori Stone, D-Warren, won mayoral elections in their cities.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the special election to take place, with the primaries scheduled for Jan. 30, 2024, and the general election scheduled for April 16, 2024.

"The Michigan Legislature had one of the most productive sessions in Michigan history thanks to Michiganders who elected leaders, like state representatives Coleman and Stone, to get things done on the issues that make a real difference in people's lives," said Whitmer. "As we look ahead to 2024, these special elections will ensure that Michiganders in the 13th and 25th districts have representation in Lansing working for them as soon as possible. I look forward to working with the next representatives from these districts when voters elect them in the new year."

Suzanne Ostosh, a Democrat, and Curtiss Ostosh, a Republican, are married and have both filed to run for the 13th House District.

Here's the full list of candidates who filed to run for these House seats:

13th House District

LaMar D. Lemmons, of Detroit (Democrat)

Suzanne Ostosh, of Warren (Democrat)

Mai Xiong, of Warren (Democrat)

Brandon Cumbee, of Warren (Republican)

Curtiss Ostosh, of Warren (Republican)

Ronald Singer, of Warren (Republican)

25th House District

Peter Herzberg, of Westland (Democrat)

Melandie Yvonne Hines, of Westland (Democrat)

Shannon Rochon, of Wayne (Democrat)

Andrea Rutkowski, of Westland (Democrat)

Layla Taha, of Westland (Democrat)

Josh Powell, of Westland (Republican)

For more information on elections, visit here.