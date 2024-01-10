Community and Detroit police door-knock, seeking answers in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department and community leaders gathered Wednesday looking for answers in the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Latrelle Mines.

Mines was killed Sunday near an abandoned house at the corner of Courville Street and Nottingham Drive, the Detroit Police Department said.

Community members and the Detroit Police Department door-knocked on Jan. 10 to look for answers in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy. Chris McKnight

A suspect inside the car pulled up while Mines was playing outside with family members, according to investigators.

On Monday, police said the Mines' parents didn't wait for an ambulance and rushed their son to the hospital themselves where he died.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.