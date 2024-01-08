Watch CBS News
Local News

Child injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A child was critically injured in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side Sunday night, police said. 

The incident happened at about 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 8 in the area of Beaconsfield and Courville streets.

Police say an unknown sedan drove by and someone inside the vehicle fired shots, striking a child. 

The child was privately taken to a local hospital, where they are listed in critical condition. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

First published on January 8, 2024 / 6:57 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

