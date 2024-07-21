1-year-old girl found safe after being abducted in Detroit; police searching for suspects

(CBS DETROIT) - A 1-year-old girl has been found safe after she was abducted by four men late Saturday night in Detroit.

The abduction occurred in the area of Compass Avenue and Littlefield Street around 10:09 p.m. Saturday. Detroit police say the 1-year-old girl was with a man and woman when four men pulled up in a newer model, gray Dodge Durango and fired shots, striking and killing the man.

Police say the suspects took the child and fled the scene, prompting an Amber Alert overnight. The child has been found safe, but police are still searching for the four suspects, who were last seen driving a vehicle with a Michigan license plate EAD 187.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or has information on the incident, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or DetroitRewards.TV.