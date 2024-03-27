$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan

The lottery legacy How the lottery became a national obsession 06:09

(CBS DETROIT) - While a lucky player in New Jersey took home the estimated $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, a $1 million ticket was sold in Michigan.

The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kelly's Express Mart in Jackson. The winning ticket matched all five white balls.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38, and Mega Ball 4. The jackpot was the fifth largest in the game's history and the first winning jackpot of 2024.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, 2023, with two tickets in California. Since then, 31 drawings have taken place.

The sixth-largest Mega Millions jackpot was won in Michigan in January 2021. That jackpot was worth $1.05 billion.

The largest-ever jackpot was $1.602 billion and was won in Florida in August 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1 billion on six occasions and five times since 2021.

Residents in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands can play Mega Millions. Tickets are sold for $2.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday, March 29. That drawing has been reset to $20 million, with a cash option of $9.5 million.