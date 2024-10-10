1 dead, another injured after police chase ends with crash in Hamtramck

Trump speaking in Detroit, Walz set to visit Macomb County and more top stories

Trump speaking in Detroit, Walz set to visit Macomb County and more top stories

Trump speaking in Detroit, Walz set to visit Macomb County and more top stories

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man has died, and another was injured on Thursday after a police chase ended with a vehicle crash in Hamtramck.

Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri said police conducted a traffic stop at about 12:10 p.m. in the area of Holbrook and Conant.

The suspects assaulted officers and then drove away, crashing into several vehicles, according to police. One driver, a 30-year-old man, was killed and his passenger, described as an elderly man, was critically injured in a crash in the area of Six Mile Road and Conant.

Altaheri said the suspect vehicle hit three other cars after the fatal crash.

Police said the suspects and officers were taken to the hospital for unknown conditions.