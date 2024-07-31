1 in critical condition, several others injured in 4-vehicle crash in Ann Arbor

Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next week, solar neighborhood plan for Detroit and more top stories

Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next week, solar neighborhood plan for Detroit and more top stories

Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next week, solar neighborhood plan for Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old girl is in critical condition, and several others are injured following a four-vehicle crash in Ann Arbor on Monday afternoon, police said.

At 1:38 p.m., officers responded to S. South Street near I-94 after receiving a report of a serious injury crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2023 Ford Maverick turned left from a private drive onto S. State Street. A 2003 Chevrolet Corvette heading northbound on S. State Street struck the Ford Maverick.

This initial crash caused the Corvette to enter the road's southbound lanes and be struck by two other vehicles.

A 20-year-old girl, who was the passenger in the Corvette, was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The 17-year-old driver of the Corvette and the 69-year-old driver of the Ford Maverick were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Four people from the third vehicle, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee, and one person from the fourth vehicle, a 2024 Ford Edge, were also taken to the hospital.

Police say they believe speed is a factor in the crash.