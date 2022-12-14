Newtown marks 10 years since Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 children, 6 adults

Newtown marks 10 years since Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 children, 6 adultsget the free app
NEWTOWN, CONN. -- Wednesday marks 10 years since a gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut and took the lives of 20 children and six adults.
Flags in Connecticut will be lowered to half staff, as we look back on the terrible tragedy and remember the lives lost.
The shooting was more than half a lifetime ago for the children who survived, many of whom are teenagers today.
Now keeping with Newtown's tradition, there are no official town or family ceremonies. Instead, people are asked to mark the tragedy with peaceful reflection.
Tribute to the victims
Take a moment to reflect and remember the 26 people who lost their lives 10 years ago in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Families, friends, nation reflect on lives lost
Flags are being flown at half staff across Connecticut in honor of the 20 children and six adults who lost their lives.
"It was a decade ago that 26 people were killed at our school. And I think that realization is starting to hit us. Like, ten years. That's a long time," said Jackie Hegarty, who was in second grade at the time of the shooting.
Those who survived forever shaped by what they saw, heard and lost that tragic day - over half a lifetime ago for students who survived the shooting exactly 10 years ago, such as Liv Doscher.
"I feel like the further and further we move away from it, the more I feel I'm scrambling to just remember. So I really just think that the way I'm going to cope with that is just making, you know, through people, kind of making sure I'm staying close to my best friend. Making sure when I get home, when I come home for breaks, that I meet up with old teachers that I'm close with," Doscher said.
Nicole Hockley lost her 6-year-old son Dylan. She says she's proud to have turned her grief into advocacy. Through her organization Sandy Hook Promise, Hockley says they have prevented 11 school shootings, and hundreds of suicides by training students and educators to report early warning signs of violence.
"I think it's in the last ten years, one of the the numbers I've seen is that we're at a million people impacted by gun violence. You know, this year alone, I think we're already over 40,000 deaths. It's the number one cause of death for children under the age of 19," Hockley said.
Wednesday morning on the Senate floor, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who represents Connecticut, honored the lives lost while he pushed for stricter federal gun laws.
"As our heart goes out to them this day, we should keep in mind, in our hearts, the need to honor with continuing action. They are doing their job - police, teachers, all of the professionals are doing their job. Congress must do theirs," Blumenthal said.
Last month, Newtown unveiled a new $3.4 million memorial dedicated to those who died located near the rebuilt Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Watch Live: Senators call for action
Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are speaking about Sandy Hook Elementary School on the Senate floor.
They're calling on their fellow lawmakers to take action as the nation marks 10 years since the shooting that killed 20 children and 6 adults in Newtown, Conn.
CLICK HERE to watch live on CBS News New York.
POTUS: "We must do more"
President Joe Biden released the following statement to mark 10 years since the shooting in Newtown:
Ten years ago today at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, our nation watched as the unthinkable happened. Twenty young children with their whole lives ahead of them. Six educators who gave their lives protecting their students. And countless survivors who still carry the wounds of that day.
We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem. We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose.
A few months ago, I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law. We've reined in so-called ghost guns which have no serial numbers and are harder to trace. We've cracked down on gun trafficking and increased resources for violence prevention.
Still, we must do more. I am determined to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like those used at Sandy Hook and countless other mass shootings in America. Enough is enough. Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this – for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.
Jill and I are praying today for the Sandy Hook families and the innocent lives lost that day.
May God bless them all.
Mother's mission
Jenny Hubbard lost her daughter Catherine in the shooting. Wednesday, she's breaking ground on an animal sanctuary in her honor.
Hubbard tells Cindy Hsu it's all part of carrying on her little girl's dream.
Catherine was six years old when she died. Her mom says she loved animals more than anything.
"She adored them all, she thought that every single one was just to be loved and cared for. She didn't care if it was a worm in the ground or a butterfly that she happened to collect," Hubbard told Hsu.
At five years old, Catherine made her own business cards.
"She had created Catherine's Animal Shelter... Her title was caretaker, and she wanted all of the animals that she encountered just to know that she was kind and they didn't have to worry with her," Hubbard said.
In her daughter's memory, Hubbard started the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown on 34-acres of land donated by the state of Connecticut. She showed Hsu a model of the sanctuary, which will include a vet center for rescue animals and lots of space for children to learn how to care for animals.
While the building hasn't started yet, educational programming outdoors has already reached more than 140,000 people.
On Catherine's birthday in June, the sanctuary throws a Butterfly Party in her honor, bringing together families in the community and animal rescue groups.
"Over 700 [animals] have gone home because of Catherine's Butterfly Party," said Hubbard.
So 10 years since the tragedy, she honors and recognizes what happened but chooses to focus on what's ahead.
"As the world is marking what happened 10 years ago, we're marking what will happen in the next 10, 15, 25 years, well beyond my lifetime is my hope and points us to the future," she said.
The nonprofit sanctuary has raised more than $6 million in funding, and hundreds of volunteers keep things going.
"When you lose sight of focusing forward, you miss out on all the goodness that has come from that day," Hubbard said. "I choose not to. We all know how the story ends, and I want to make sure that Catherine's life stands for something beautiful and what she would love."
With the groundbreaking, she hopes to start building next spring and open their doors this time next year, if they're able to raise enough money.
Hearing from survivors
"We try to avoid kind of the pressure around the big milestones and the annual day of remembrance for us. But the 10 years is significant. There's no way around that," parent Michele Gay told CBS2.
Those who survived were forever shaped by what they saw, heard, and lost that tragic day.
Gay said her 7-year-old daughter Josephine left behind a legacy of joy when she was taken from her 10 years ago.
"I think we have learned as a family that it's very much a journey and you do have to take stops along the way, take care of yourself along the way. And sometimes you're doing better than other times, but we are moving forward," she said. "We're never moving on. We're always keeping our little girl, our little sister with us."
Last month, Newtown opened a new $3.4 million memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed. It's located near the rebuilt Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Former Gov. Dannel Malloy was in office at the time and is now reflecting on the way the town has moved forward since 2012.
"The other children were their child's classmate, the other teacher or teachers' aide was their spouse's friend. Just compounds itself, making it extraordinarily difficult to overcome," he told CBS2. "But I think so many of these parents have done such an outstanding job of trying to care for a broader society. It really is quite impressive."
Later this morning, U.S. Senators from Connecticut Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are set to honor the memory of those lost on the Senate floor. They also plan to call on Congress to take further steps to address America's gun violence epidemic.