Group of Colorado high school marching bands get ready for Douglas County Showcase This week marks 23 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. And a group of Colorado high school marching bands is getting ready to commemorate the day with a first-ever 9/11 tribute. CBS News Colorado's Kennedy Cook attended rehearsal at Highlands Ranch High School this weekend. Band Director Chris Rigolini said it's important for these teens to pay tribute. "It's interesting to think about 9/11 because it was before any of our students were born so we take this opportunity to remind them of what it was like during that time," Rigolini said. The Douglas County Showcase is Wednesday, September 11th at Halftime Help Stadium in Highlands Ranch.