Dakota Ridge Eagles remain persistent despite challenges on and off the field The Dakota Ridge Eagles are looking to move to the next round of playoffs after a challenging season on and off the field. This season has been a sad one due to two deaths within the Dakota Ridge community. They are going into the quarterfinals as the no. 1 seed. Early in the season, Dakota Ridge's defensive coordinator Tierre Duran lost his wife after she passed away due to health issues. A couple of weeks later, the team would learn of another tragedy after a former Dakota Ridge football player, Walker Moench died in a tragic dirt bike accident. His brother, Trent, still plays for the team. The team is currently 10-1, as they hope to extend their season 11-1 after a playoff game against the 8th-ranked team, Ponderosa.