It's the last day of campaigning for incumbent Rep. Yadira Caraveo and challenger Gabe Evans in Colorado's CD8

Rep. Yadira Caraveo and Gabe Evans have reached their last day of campaigning in Colorado's 8th Congressional District race. The race is expected to be one of the closest U.S. House races in the country and is one of a handful that could wind up deciding the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

Evans won the District 8 GOP primary in June with 77.5% of the vote. Caraveo is finishing up her first term in the new congressional district, which includes Greeley, Fort Lupton, Thornton and other areas just north of Denver.

Evans is a Colorado state representative and a former police officer. Caraveo is Colorado's first Latina member of Congress.

Cost of living may be the top issue for voters this year, and in their CBS News Colorado CD8 debate last month Caraveo and Evans responded to questions about it. Caraveo was asked about price controls for things like groceries, rent and medications.

"It's not necessarily controlling prices, it's looking at what the factors are, making sure that we're applying pressure to companies and making sure that the government is doing all it can to bring down the bottom line for people," she said.

"I know you did support a bill at the capitol that set up a board that did control the price of some drugs, but you don't support that at the federal level," CBS News Colorado Political Reporter Shaun Boyd, the debate moderator, asked Caraveo.

"I think that for medications, it's very different, but I would not do that across the board in other sectors," Caraveo said.

Former President Donald Trump argues tariffs would help with prices. He wants a 10% to 20% tariff on all imports. Boyd asked Evans if he thinks that's a good idea.

"For countries like China, we have to make sure that we're using every tool at our disposal to make sure that they are playing by the international rules, and that our corporations and companies, our job makers here in the United States have a level playing field to compete. For the rest of the international economy, for folks that are trying to follow the rules, I'm generally a free trade person," he said.

Boyd reports that economists on both sides of the political spectrum say neither price controls nor tariffs are good ideas.

"And history has shown this - it's going to drive up prices and lead to shortages," Boyd said following the debate. "So it was interesting to see where ... Caraveo is medication only ... and then with Evans: China only."