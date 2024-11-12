Watch CBS News
Firefighters in Larimer County put out Northern Colorado wildfire that spread close to homes

By Jesse Sarles

Evacuations have been lifted for a Northern Colorado wildfire that burned close to homes northwest of Fort Collins.

The fire burned approximately at least 15 acres near Ted's Place, close to the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 287.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said just before 3 p.m. that the evacuation order for residences along North County Road 29C was lifted.

Poudre Fire Authority crews were first on scene at the fire at approximately 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

