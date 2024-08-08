Wildfire burns 400 acres near Craig in northwest Colorado

Firefighters are battling a wildfire burning near Craig in northwest Colorado. The fire has burned about 400 acres and the cause is undetermined.

Bureau of Land Management fire crews have joined forces with the Moffat County Sheriff's Office Wildfire Crews, Moffat County Road and Bridge, Craig Fire, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, along with fire aircraft.

The wildfire is burning near Craig in Moffat County. Bureau of Land Management

The wildland fire started on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Moffat County Roads 90 and 174.

No structures are threatened by the fire.