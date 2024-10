Wildfire burning in Colorado's mountains near Frisco

Wildfire burning in Colorado's mountains near Frisco

Wildfire burning in Colorado's mountains near Frisco

A wildfire was burning near Highway 9 and I-70 in Colorado's mountains on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was spotted before 4 p.m. burning on the north side of I-70 near Frisco.

Smoke from a wildfire was seen near Highway 9 and I-70 near Frisco. CDOT

On the Colorado Department of Transportation camera white smoke was billowing out of a forested area.

What caused the fire is being investigated. Authorities had not released an estimated size of the fire.