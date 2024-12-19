Police in Colorado search for deadly shooting suspect

Police in Westminster continued their search for a deadly shooting suspect on Thursday. The shooting happened near the Orchard Town Center about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Westminster police investigated a deadly shooting near the Orchard Town Center. CBS

Investigators said when officers arrived at the 14700 block of Orchard Parkway, they found a deceased male with a gunshot wound just inside the doorway of the residence.

Officers believe the male suspect ran away after shooting the victim. They established a perimeter and a K9 officer responded to help with the search. The suspect has not been located.

According to investigators, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and they don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. They are working to develop a suspect description.