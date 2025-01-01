Westminster police investigate road rage crash that left 1 dead in Colorado

Police in Westminster investigated a deadly crash that detectives believe began with a road rage incident. One person was killed on US 36 early Wednesday morning.

Police said just before 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of US 36, just west of Church Ranch Blvd. Investigators said preliminary information indicates a road rage incident occurred between two drivers that eventually led to a confrontation on US 36.

Investigators said the 30-year-old driver of a truck exited his vehicle to confront the other driver but was struck by an SUV driving westbound on US 36. The driver was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Westbound US 36 was shut down to traffic for several hours during the investigation.

Officers said alcohol may have been a factor with the driver of the truck who died after an open container was found in his vehicle. The driver's identity will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.