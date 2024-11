Crash closes westbound lanes of I-70 at Loveland Pass

Crash closes westbound lanes of I-70 at Loveland Pass

Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Loveland Pass in Colorado's mountains for more than an hour-and-a-half after a semi crashed on Tuesday. The closure was in place between Exit 216 US 6 Loveland Pass and Exit 205 US 6, CO 9, Silverthorne, nine miles east of Silverthorne.

A semi crash closed westbound lanes of I-70 closed at Loveland Pass. CDOT

Crews were holding traffic at the tunnel.

Traffic was moving again before 6 p.m.