Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado firefighters respond to 3 vehicle into building calls in 14+ hours

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

West Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to three vehicle into building crashes in a little more than 14 hours. The firefighters in the Denver metro area said there were no serious injuries at any of the locations. 

1st-pierce-house-crash-1-west-metro-fire-rescue-on-fb-copy.jpg
 A truck driver crashed into a vehicle and then crashed into a home on Pierce St. near 1st Avenue on Thursday night.  West Metro Fire Rescue

According to firefighters, the first crash happened at 6:57 p.m. Thursday on Pierce Street near 1st Avenue. Investigators said the driver of the truck, who had a dog as a passenger, struck another vehicle first and then crashed into the house, taking out a portion of the wall. 

Technical rescue teams with West Metro were called to shore up the structure. 

wr-car-into-apartment-3-wrpd.jpg
A driver crashed into an apartment building near 37th Avenue and Parfet Street.  Wheat Ridge Police

The second crash happened at 8:30 a.m. Friday near 37th Avenue and Parfet Street where a driver crashed into an apartment building. Wheat Ridge Police Department investigators said they don't suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash. 

car-into-first-bank-littleton-1.jpg
An SUV crashed into a bank building at Wadsworth and Coal Mine in Littleton.  CBS

The third crash happened at 9:03 a.m. Friday. Investigators said two vehicles collided in the intersection at Wadsworth and Coal Mine. That crash pushed one of the vehicles into a bank building. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.