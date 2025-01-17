Colorado firefighters respond to 3 vehicle into building calls in 14+ hours
West Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to three vehicle into building crashes in a little more than 14 hours. The firefighters in the Denver metro area said there were no serious injuries at any of the locations.
According to firefighters, the first crash happened at 6:57 p.m. Thursday on Pierce Street near 1st Avenue. Investigators said the driver of the truck, who had a dog as a passenger, struck another vehicle first and then crashed into the house, taking out a portion of the wall.
Technical rescue teams with West Metro were called to shore up the structure.
The second crash happened at 8:30 a.m. Friday near 37th Avenue and Parfet Street where a driver crashed into an apartment building. Wheat Ridge Police Department investigators said they don't suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash.
The third crash happened at 9:03 a.m. Friday. Investigators said two vehicles collided in the intersection at Wadsworth and Coal Mine. That crash pushed one of the vehicles into a bank building.