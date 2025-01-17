Colorado firefighters respond to 3 vehicle into building calls in 14+ hours

West Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to three vehicle into building crashes in a little more than 14 hours. The firefighters in the Denver metro area said there were no serious injuries at any of the locations.

A truck driver crashed into a vehicle and then crashed into a home on Pierce St. near 1st Avenue on Thursday night. West Metro Fire Rescue

According to firefighters, the first crash happened at 6:57 p.m. Thursday on Pierce Street near 1st Avenue. Investigators said the driver of the truck, who had a dog as a passenger, struck another vehicle first and then crashed into the house, taking out a portion of the wall.

Technical rescue teams with West Metro were called to shore up the structure.

A driver crashed into an apartment building near 37th Avenue and Parfet Street. Wheat Ridge Police

The second crash happened at 8:30 a.m. Friday near 37th Avenue and Parfet Street where a driver crashed into an apartment building. Wheat Ridge Police Department investigators said they don't suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor in the crash.

An SUV crashed into a bank building at Wadsworth and Coal Mine in Littleton. CBS

The third crash happened at 9:03 a.m. Friday. Investigators said two vehicles collided in the intersection at Wadsworth and Coal Mine. That crash pushed one of the vehicles into a bank building.