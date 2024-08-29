Wells Fargo employee found dead 4 days after scanning into work

8/29: CBS News 24/7 Episode 1 8/29: CBS News 24/7 Episode 1 43:54

A Wells Fargo employee was found dead at a Tempe, Arizona, office, four days after scanning into work, authorities say.

According to the Tempe Police Department, 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme checked into work on Friday, Aug. 16 around 7 a.m., and never scanned back out.

On-site security at Wells Fargo alerted the Tempe Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 20 after discovering her body.

Sgt. Ryan Cook said police found Prudhomme in a cubicle on the third floor of the multi-level Wells Fargo building.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but police say a preliminary investigation did not show any obvious signs of foul play. The Office of the Medical Examiner will make a further medical determination, Cook said.

"To hear she's been sitting at the desk like that would make me feel sick," a worker told ABC News 12. "And nobody did anything. That's how she spent her last moments."

In a statement provided to CBS News, Wells Fargo said they are "deeply saddened" by the loss of their colleague Denise Prudhomme:

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well supported during this difficult time. We are committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce and are reviewing our own internal procedures after this event. Counselors are available to support any employees impacted by this event."